Deputies investigating after person struck on K-10 near Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Kansas Highway 10 between east 1900 Road and east 23rd Street on Sunday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to reports of an accident at around 5:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that two drivers were involved in a rear-end crash.

One of those vehicles was stalled in the roadway, so the victim who was driving by exited their vehicle to try and help.

As they were doing so, they were hit by another vehicle driving west on K-10.

The victim was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies closed down the westbound lanes in the area while they investigated.

