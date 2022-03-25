Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin announced as KCPD interim police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following current Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Rick Smith confirming he plans to retire from the department in April, an interim police chief was announced Friday morning.

On behalf of the Board of Police Commissioners, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin will fill the role after Smith’s final day, April 22, 2022.

Mabin is a 22-year veteran of the department.

“We’re confident that the department will be in good hands during this interim period while we engage with the community in the process of hiring a new chief,” Lucas said in a press conference Friday.

Part of what stood out about Mabin to Lucas was that he has “impressive and important national training,” noting he recently returned from further training in Quantico.

Additionally, Lucas commended Mabin for his “wonderful aptitude for collaboration” and for being a man who has “served his community well.”

“He is the type of man that our community can be proud of as a law enforcement officer,” Lucas said.

In the coming months, Lucas says he believes Kansas City is on a good path with Mabin, someone Lucas says has “made a strong difference in Kansas City over the years.”

The BOPC confirmed Mabin does not plan to apply to be the new chief.