Developers planning new life for former Prairie Village Macy’s site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers are working with Prairie Village city staff to bring new life to the site of the old Macy’s department store at 71st Street and Mission Road.

On Tuesday, members of the Prairie Village Planning Commission are set to review details of the plan, which includes updating the building’s exterior, a small addition and “reconfiguration” of parking and loading areas.

The owners of the site, Bethesda, Maryland-based GRI Prairie Village, LLC, plan to remodel the interior of the building to support multiple tenants, which could include a grocery store on the first floor, office space on the second floor and a fitness center on the lower walk-out level.

According to the agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting, city staff are supportive of the planned remodeling pending a handful of revisions.

Messages left for developers on a timeline for the project weren't immediately returned.