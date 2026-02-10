Development group outlines plans for 33-story high-rise near downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based development group gave a glimpse Monday afternoon of plans for a 33-story high-rise in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Representatives from Overland Park-based EPC Real Estate Group discussed early details of the planned development before the Port KC Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Their plan calls for a 33-story tower, dubbed Encore, on the west side of Broadway Boulevard between W. 16th and W. 17th streets. The project would sit across from the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts.

Courtesy EPC Real Estate/Port KC

The $215 million project would be divided into three parcels, with the first parcel offering 392 residential units on 1.34 acres. Of the units, 134 would be studio apartments, 118 units would be one-bedroom, 134 units would be two-bedroom and six units would be three-bedroom.

Courtesy EPC Real Estate/PortKC Building Plan

Developers plan to make phased contributions of $2 million to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, making roughly 126 of the units affordable.

Because of the location of the first parcel in relation to Kansas City Downtown - Wheeler Field , the height of the building would be capped at 366 feet.

EPC Real Estate Group/Port KC Looking southeast from the pool deck of the proposed Encore project at 16th and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first parcel would also include 481 parking stalls. Plans for two subsequent parcels are still under development, though they do not face the same height restrictions as the first parcel.

Developers detailed the project Monday at the Port KC meeting. The project is seeking bond authorization approval from the agency.

If developers can close on bonds and execute a development and incentive compliance agreement, construction could begin later in 2026 and last through 2029.

