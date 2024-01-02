'Didn't think that I was going to test positive': Health care providers talk outlook as COVID cases rise again

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — COVID-19 cases across the United States are on the rise once again. A map recently published by the Centers for Disease Control shows that Region Seven, which includes Missouri and Kansas, is the worst-affected area.

Some hospitals are recommending mask mandates again. In light of rising cases, KSHB 41 asked the Johnson County Health Department and KU Health System about the potential for another mask mandate for its employees and visitors.

“We have some individual patient wards that have gone back to masking for the staff and for patients, and in some cases, the visitors as well,” said Dr. Steven Stites of KU Health System. “I don't see that we're going to go to general masking across the entire health system in the immediate future.”

At the Johnson County Health Department, the only procedure they have in place is for employees who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

Regardless of any policies around personal protective gear, both health care providers are concerned about the recent uptick in cases and, especially, the low vaccination rates.

Right now in JoCo, COVID-19 vaccination rates for children is only at 10%, and for adults, it is around 20%.

“Even though the virus is changing, the booster will still have some impact in terms of the level of severity,” said Hunt. “We’re still recommending people get vaccinated. Even though the numbers are much higher now than they were a few weeks ago, it’s not too late to get vaccinated."

A year and a half after her first COVID-19 infection, Sarah Freyman found herself down for the count again. She dealt with her second infection in late December, when area health officials say they started to see a spike.

“I feel like we’re living in a world where not as many people talk about COVID. So, didn’t think that I was going to test positive, but that was the biggest shock of the whole thing,” said Freyman.

Having recently had it, Freyman hopes she will be stronger against the virus in the coming months. But she also says a yearly booster is not out of the question for extra protection.

“Obviously, no ones wearing masks anymore and think that we’re all just not as in the know about potentially getting COVID,” said Freyman.

Health care providers expect to see COVID-19 cases increase following Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It is also important to remember COVID-19 infections take time to test positive, so current numbers do not accurately reflect the holidays.

“What will that do to the COVID numbers here or in about two or three weeks?” said Dr. Stites.

—