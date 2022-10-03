Experts urge parents to monitor children's online activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're more connected than ever before thanks to the internet, but many aren't up to speed on their kids' social media habits.

Digital wellness expert Gretchen Shanahan said it's crucial for parents to monitor their children's time online.

"When my kids started school, I started learning about parents whose children had been exposed to things they should not have seen, and it got me a little concerned," Shanahan said.

If they have a smart device, your kids can access almost anything on the internet. That's why Shanahan said parents should have protections in place.

"As a digital wellness consultant, I help families in determining what their values are so that they can reach their goals. Personally, my children do not have phones, and they have just a few websites that I've selected that they can have as a resource online on their iPads," she said.

One wrong click could have kids visiting a website that's not age-appropriate. And Sara Gould, Licensed Psychology and Director of the Eating Disorder Center, said online use is just as much of an issue at school.

"Boundaries for our kids on social media are incredible important to communicate so, there is no reason for a teacher to connect with them on social media that is appropriate," Gould said.

As the Kansas City metro area has seen a handful of allegations regarding inappropriate actions and communication between teachers and students, Gould said having tough or even uncomfortable conversations with your children is a must.

If a child should receive inappropriate messages, parents should emphasize that the perpetrator's actions were completely wrong and take action steps to ensure the safety of the child.

"Help them know they're not the only one and you're so glad that they talked to you to prevent things from continuing," Gould said.