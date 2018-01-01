Diners fight cold temperatures after heater problems at Grandview IHOP

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Cold temperatures outside led to cold temperatures inside a Grandview IHOP restaurant Monday.

Diners at the chain located on US 71 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd told 41 Action News the heater didn’t appear to be working.

“I did not expect to see the workers with their coats on, earmuffs on,” explained Lisa Henry, who toughed out the temperatures for a meal with her friend.

A representative from IHOP said one of the building's several heating units failed. He said the company had hired someone to fix the heater, but the part necessary to fix the problem isn’t readily available and the holiday weekend is making it harder to track down the part. He said all of the restaurants other heating units are functioning properly.

“It wasn't frigid like out here, but it wasn't heat either,” Henry continued. “My fingers got a little chilly while I was eating, so we ate quickly.”

Based on the large number of cars in the parking lot, most people didn’t seem deterred by the cooler than normal temperatures inside the restaurant.

The IHOP hopes to have the heater repaired this week. The representative said Monday’s extreme low temperature made the problem more noticeable.