Discarded fireworks starts garage fire in Lee's Summit

Posted at 2:55 AM, Jul 04, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of NW Thoreau Circle just before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Crews say the call came in as an automatic fire alarm, and people in the house said the fire was in the garage.

Crews arrived and found all people in the house outside. The owner had opened the garage to remove the cars and attempted to fight the fire. Crews quickly extinguished it and it was under control by 11:16 p.m.

The fire started in a trash can by improperly discarded fireworks debris. The fireworks were being used shortly before the fire.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department says this is a reminder to wet down fireworks debris and put it in a separate container outside the house, not with regular trash.

