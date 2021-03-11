Disney Store in Oak Park Mall will close by March 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Disney Store at Oak Park Mall is on the company's list of brick-and-mortar stores that will close before the end of the month.

The company plans to close at least 60 of its physical stores, according to a news release, and will shift its focus online and to "greater integration with Disney Parks apps and social media platforms.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world," Stephanie Young, Disney's president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in the release. "We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

There are about 300 Disney Stores worldwide.