Doja Cat announces Kansas City stop on ‘Tour Ma Vie World Tour’

2025 MTV VMAs - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat is taking her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” to Kansas City next year.

In Monday’s announcement of added tour stops, the “Jealous Type” performer confirmed she will grace the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Doja Cat released her fifth studio album, “Vie,” last Friday, just a few weeks after her MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The singer/rapper will take her tour across Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom, in addition to many stops in North America.

A presale for tickets to North American shows opens Tuesday, Oct. 7. To participate, fans must sign up here by 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Ticket sales to the general public open Friday, Oct. 10.

More tour information can be found here.

