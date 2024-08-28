Dolly Parton visits KCMO to celebrate statewide expansion of her book gifting campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all my camera gear and tripod in hand, I walked toward the Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to be in the presence of my childhood idol, Dolly Parton.

Immediately, I noticed hundreds of fans were waiting in line early, eager to get in.

Dolly was in Kansas City Tuesday morning to celebrate the statewide expansion of Imagination Library, Parton's book gifting campaign.

The program launched in 1955 in honor of her father who could not read or write. It was originally started to benefit children in her hometown in East Tennessee.

“Knowing that my dad was a little bit embarrassed by the fact that he couldn’t read and write as a grown-up and he thought that it was something he couldn’t learn to do,” she said. “Daddy couldn’t read and write, but he was one of the smartest people I’ve ever known.”

Tuesday's event began with opening remarks from Missouri Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger and Gov. Mike Parson. First Lady Teresa Parson then introduced Parton to the stage.

After a brief gift exchange, the governor dedicated Aug. 27, 2024, as Imagination Library of Missouri Day.

JuYeon Kim

“150,000 kids across the state of Missouri are signed up for this program and have received over 750,000 books,” Parson said. “Did you know Missouri is the only state in the United States right now that fully funds this program?”

Through the program, 3 million books are sent monthly to registered children, from newborns to 5-year-olds.

The initiative reaches across five countries and even offers books in braille and Spanish.

“It says their name. And so, they can’t wait to go to the mailbox and get that little book, and they’re gonna take it in the house and they’re gonna make somebody read to them,” Parton said. “If you can read, you can learn about any subject that you’re interested in. And so I just think reading is just so important. You can make an education.”

In the audience were educators, child advocates and parents like Katie McDonald.

JuYeon Kim

“I have a little daughter, she’s three years old. Her name is Caroline, and she’s a member of the Imagination Library,” McDonald said. “I love to sit down with her, get her on my lap — we explore the book together, which is always a great time, and she gets really excited about having something special for her.”

Patron's special visit was complete with a heartfelt performance of “Coat of Many Colors.” It is a song about her mother’s love, which she later wrote into a children’s book.

JuYeon Kim

It has also been my favorite Dolly Parton song since I was 7 years old. So standing there in the audience, I could feel myself tear up.

Parton has a special way of making you feel like you are an audience of one — like she is telling you her story.

“It makes me happy to think that I’m giving them a gift that matters to them, and it makes me happy to know that I’ve made them feel special,” Parton said.

—