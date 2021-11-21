Domestic disturbance suspect taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A domestic disturbance suspect in Shawnee, Kansas, was taken into custody early Sunday morning, ending unrest that started more than five hours earlier.

Shawnee police say they responded to the area of 52nd St. and Woodland Drive at around 8 p.m. Saturday to look into a domestic disturbance with gunshots fired.

Police said they heard more shots inside the home.

They were able to help two people escape.

Police say the suspect exited the building around 1:40 a.m. and was taken into custody.