KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City continues to confront domestic violence in its community, survivors, advocates, and local leaders are coming together this week to support victims and community connections.

The Mattie Rhodes Center will host a public event Thursday focused on domestic violence awareness, survivor advocacy and the unique challenges families of color face when seeking support.

Among the featured speakers is Julissa Soto, a Colorado advocate and survivor whose story spans decades of abuse, recovery and advocacy.

Domestic violence survivor Julissa Soto to speak at Kansas City awareness event

Thirty years ago, Soto said she endured years of violence at the hands of her former husband after moving to the United States from Mexico. She said the abuse became so severe that she was beaten with a bat, leaving her with broken arms, broken legs and a traumatic brain injury that put her in a coma for two months.

"I used to hide my kids in the closet," Soto said. "We would play hide-and-seek so they didn't know what their father was doing to me."

After waking from her coma, Soto said she faced an uncertain future. Undocumented at the time and unable to speak English, she spent years rebuilding her life.

Today, Soto owns businesses in both the U.S. and Mexico, leads a nonprofit supporting immigrant women and is running for an at-large seat on the Denver City Council.

"I converted pain into purpose," Soto said. "My pain has a purpose now."

KSHB 41 Julissa Soto

The Mattie Rhodes event comes during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and amid ongoing concerns about domestic violence deaths in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to records from KCPD, 19 people died as a result of domestic violence in Kansas City last year between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19. So far this year, that number stands at 13.

KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea, a former Jackson County prosecutor who spent eight years handling domestic violence cases, said domestic violence remains difficult to address because it often occurs behind closed doors.

"Domestic violence is difficult because it is intimate," Rea said. "It is within the family. It is not randomized violence."

Rea said cultural expectations, family dynamics and fear of reporting can create barriers for victims.

KSHB 41 Crispin Rea

"Last year, we had a very high number of domestic violence-related homicides," Rea said. "As a community, we've got to double down on our commitment to address those things."

Soto said part of her message Thursday will focus on how cultural pressures can sometimes keep victims silent. She plans to discuss issues such as machismo, stigma surrounding divorce and expectations often placed on women in Latino communities.

"What is not okay is that we allow others to diminish who we are," Soto said. "My value doesn't come from a man. My value comes from who I am and where I'm going."

Soto said she hopes attendees leave understanding that speaking out can be difficult, but it's often the first step toward safety and healing.

"I need to show women that even though you're losing something, you're gaining a whole lot," Soto said. "If you speak up, you're going to gain your freedom. You're going to gain your peace of mind."

The event will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday inside Union Station's Board Room. It is free and open to the public.

KSHB 41's Daniela Leon will emcee the event. Participants include Rea, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson, Soto and other community groups like Hope House.

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