Douglas County community donates to local food bank impacted by federal funding cuts

As shoppers left a Lawrence Dillons grocery store on Wednesday, some stopped to donate items to Just Food, a Douglas County food bank that has felt the impacts of federal funding cuts.

"We are in need of food, always in need of food," said Aundrea Walker, executive director of Just Food.

In April, Just Food announced funding cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) would impact the local food bank. Since then, Just Food has received about 2,300 pounds less of food from TEFAP a month.

"We were cut by 30% in that government funding; that's not in funds but in food," Walker said.

Jefferson's kicked off hosting the food drive at its two Lawrence locations on Friday, and it expanded to Dillons' 23rd Street location on Wednesday.

Those who want to donate can drop off nonperishable items in barrels stationed at the Dillons and Jefferson's locations. Monetary donations can also be made at the register at both Jefferson's restaurants.

"This month-long food drive, I hope, will bring in thousands of pounds of food to help keep our shelves stocked," Walker said.

Walker and Mary Harrison, Just Food volunteer and board member, agree 2025 stands out. In the first six months, Just Food served as many people as it did in all of 2024.

"The number of shoppers coming through our doors every week continues to grow," Harrison said.

A new national poll by the Associated Press sheds light on the increased need. It found 53% of Americans consider the cost of groceries to be a current major source of stress in their life. Of that statistic, 19% have utilized deferred payment services to buy groceries at some point.

"With rising housing costs and inflation of food, everyone's really struggling right now," Walker said.

Patrons who donate at the Jefferson's locations will receive a $5 gift card for a future visit.

"I love our community here in Lawrence and Douglas County because everyone always steps up," Walker said.

