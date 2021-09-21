Watch
Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case

Posted at 12:20 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 13:20:35-04

ST. LOUIS — The full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions, and a focal point of oral arguments on Tuesday was a provision prohibiting abortions based solely on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy.

The federal appeals court isn’t expected to rule for several weeks.

In June, a three-judge 8th Circuit panel upheld an injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the law’s provisions, but the full court decided to hear the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

