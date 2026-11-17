Interstate 670 and downtown street closures are scheduled to begin Dec. 2 as Roy Blunt Luminary Park prepares for construction.

Kansas City will hold a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, to share details about the project and related closures.

Residents can join the Microsoft Teams meeting using the following information:

Meeting ID: 229 388 447 858 433 1

Passcode: j8nC2QR2

Phone: 1-872-212-5076

Phone conference ID: 123 025 212#

Those who need an accommodation or language assistance to participate should contact Ryan.McMonigle@kcmo.org by 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The city said it will do its best to accommodate requests received after that time.

Roy Blunt Luminary Park is a planned 5.5-acre park over I-670 in downtown Kansas City. The first phase of construction will build approximately 50% of the tunnel along I-670 and the first block of the park, from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue near the Convention Center.

Future phases will complete the park as funding and scheduling allow. Plans for the completed park include green space, inclusive play areas, entertainment amenities and multimodal transportation options.

The project is a partnership among Kansas City, the Downtown Council of Kansas City and Port KC. The project team includes HNTB, OJB and BNIM, with Clarkson Construction and JE Dunn serving as construction manager/general contractor

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