Dr. Cindy Grant named superintendent of Fort Osage School District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Cindy Grant has been named the new superintendent of the Fort Osage School District.

She will replace Dr. Jason Snodgrass, who is retiring effective June 30, 2026.

Grant brings nearly 30 years of education experience to the role, including her most recent stint as the interim superintendent of the Independence School District.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to join the Fort Family and become part of the proud community that deeply believes in and supports its school district," Grant said in a news release. "I am excited to walk alongside students, staff, families and community members, with the opportunity to learn, grow and empower one another."

Grant started her career in education as an elementary teacher, spending six years in the classroom before she became a principal.

Additionally, she served as a mentor teacher through the University of Missouri-Columbia Fellowship Program, which works to support and develop future education leaders.

Grant will step into her role as superintendent in July.

