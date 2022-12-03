Driver, 5-year-old passenger seriously injured after vehicle overturns in crash on Interstate 470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on Interstate 470.

At around 7:10 p.m. Friday, the driver, from Blue Springs, was traveling eastbound on I-470 in a 2005 Ford Ranger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

About one-fourth of a mile west of Douglas, a tire of the Ranger blew out, and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Ford then veered off the left side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was totaled, MSHP says.

Both the driver, and the 5-year-old passenger, from Belton, were taken to an area hospital and suffered serious injuries.