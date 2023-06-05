Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver critically injured after speeding on to trailer attached to back of KCMO Parks and Rec dump truck

Blue police lights
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 16:22:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was injured after ramming into a Kansas City Parks and Recreation dump truck at Blue Valley Park on Monday.

The crash happened about 11:41 a.m. at the park located at 2301 Topping Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed the dump truck, which had a "low boy trailer" attached to it, was parked alongside a road inside the park.

A tan Fiat 500 was later traveling at a high rate of speed inside the park when it drove on to the trailer.

The driver later hit the back of the dump truck before going off the side of the trailer and overturning.

Police say the driver of the Fiat was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one was injured in dump truck and trailer as they unoccupied.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app