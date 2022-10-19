Driver critically injured in 1-vehicle crash on southbound 71 Highway at 39th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle crash shortly before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 71 Highway south and 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a silver Nissan Altima was traveling south on the highway, when they struck the center concrete median after losing control of the highway.

The vehicle then veered right, crossing over all lanes of the U.S. 71, and crashed into the concrete wall on the west side of the highway.

The Nissan came to a stop near the ramp entrance from 39th Street to U.S. 71 south.

Officials responded to the scene and the driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

As of Wednesday morning at 6:11 a.m., the individual is in stable condition.

All lanes of southbound U.S. 71 were closed for around two hours before reopening.