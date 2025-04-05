Driver dies after striking tree late Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree late Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Gregory Boulevard and Agnes Avenue to assist Metro Patrol Division officers with an injury crash.

Police said a white Ford Fusion was traveling east from 71 Highway on Gregory Boulevard.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, then drove straight into a large tree at the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

