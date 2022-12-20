Driver dies from injuries sustained in wrong-way crash in Kansas City over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver has died from injuries they sustained in a crash Saturday on Interstate 35 near west 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a KCPD crash report, officers responded to a crash on the highway at around 11:01 p.m. on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers discovered it was two separate crashes.

A grey Saturn Aura was driving north on the southbound lanes of I-35 and crashed into a blue Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital on Saturday. The driver of the Ford died Monday just after 1:30 p.m.

