Driver dies from injuries sustained in wrong-way crash in Kansas City over weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 19:25:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver has died from injuries they sustained in a crash Saturday on Interstate 35 near west 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a KCPD crash report, officers responded to a crash on the highway at around 11:01 p.m. on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers discovered it was two separate crashes.

A grey Saturn Aura was driving north on the southbound lanes of I-35 and crashed into a blue Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital on Saturday. The driver of the Ford died Monday just after 1:30 p.m.


