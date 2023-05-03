Watch Now
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 70

Posted at 5:25 AM, May 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

61-year-old Preston M. Goins, of Concordia, Missouri, was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee at around 5:24 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 eastbound.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Goins had a medical issue while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, veer off the right side of the interstate and strike a culvert. The vehicle then came to a stop in the grass to the north of the outer road.

Goins was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

