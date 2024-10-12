Driver hospitalized after causing 5-vehicle crash in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after causing a five-vehicle collision in the Northland Friday evening.

A black Audi S5 was traveling westbound on Northeast Vivion Road at a very high rate of speed.

Just before reaching the North Indiana Avenue intersection, the Audi driver tried to drive between two other vehicles traveling westbound and obeying the speed limit.

The Audi driver then clipped a blue Chrysler 200 and struck the left rear of a gray Subaru.

Afterward, the Audi hit a white Ford Fusion, causing it to spin. As it rotated, the Ford struck a silver Jeep Laredo.

After hitting the Ford, the Audi shot across all the lanes of NE Vivion Road and struck a wooden utility pole. The Audi finally stopped several feet to the west, on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while the front passenger in the Audi was not injured.

The Ford Fusion driver was transported to a local hospital as well but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, front passenger, and left rear passenger in the Jeep all complained of minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, authorities said.

The Subaru and Chrysler drivers did not complain of any injuries and were released at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials said impairment is under investigation for the Audi driver.

