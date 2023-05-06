Driver in critical condition after losing control, overturning vehicle in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after traveling off Manchester Avenue and overturning their vehicle Friday night.

A white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Manchester Avenue and "failed to negotiate" a turn onto Stadium Drive. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

KCPD reports the driver currently remains in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.