Driver injured after hitting MoDOT truck on Interstate 70 near Little Blue Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious when driving near crews who are working.

Early Thursday morning, a driver hit one of MoDOT's bridge cleaning trucks near Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway.

⚠️Happening Overnight: A driver struck our flush truck (bridge cleaning trucks) around 2:15am near EB I-70 & Little Blue Pkwy. Highway Patrol says the driver drove between the crew's operation. Plz remember to slow down & give our crews room to work. Be safe. Be smart. pic.twitter.com/9kepWuJy8S — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 24, 2021

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the driver was too close to the truck, causing the collision.

The unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

More: Our operator was not hurt. However, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/0sS8bAQDlr — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 24, 2021

The MoDOT worker was not injured.