Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver injured after hitting MoDOT truck on Interstate 70 near Little Blue Parkway

MoDOT: Slow down when crews are working
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missouri Department of Transportation
A driver was injured after running into a Missouri Department of Transportation truck.
Driver injured after running into MoDOT truck
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:28:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious when driving near crews who are working.

Early Thursday morning, a driver hit one of MoDOT's bridge cleaning trucks near Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the driver was too close to the truck, causing the collision.

The unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The MoDOT worker was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!