Driver killed in crash at 83rd and Flora Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a gray Honda Accord was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 83rd and Flora on May 14th.

Officers of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called to 83rd & Flora just after 2:15 p.m. on a crash with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a gray Honda Accord was southbound on Flora at a very high rate of speed.

The Honda ran off the roadway to the right, traveled through a yard and struck a large tree in front of 8234 Flora.

The driver was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

KCPD says this is fatality #28, compared to 24 at this time last year.

