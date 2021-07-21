Driver killed in fiery crash into Kansas City building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 71 near Longview Road early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a silver Lincoln Zephyr was exiting U.S. 71 south at a high speed and continued through a red light at Red Bridge and onto the ramp to Longview Road.

The driver lost control in a roundabout and went off the road, through a six-foot chain link fence and eventually into a building.

KCPD said the car caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

KCFD was called to the scene for the "destroyed building."