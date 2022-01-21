Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in single vehicle rollover

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 09:15:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla was killed after a rollover accident early Friday morning.

Police were called to Nicholson Avenue and north Shelly Street just after 3:30 a.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Accident Investigation unit said the Corolla was traveling west on Nicholson at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn at North Shelly Street and went straight, crossing the railroad tracks at an angle and flipping over multiple times.

The driver, and sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!