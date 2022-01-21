Driver killed in single vehicle rollover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla was killed after a rollover accident early Friday morning.

Police were called to Nicholson Avenue and north Shelly Street just after 3:30 a.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Accident Investigation unit said the Corolla was traveling west on Nicholson at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn at North Shelly Street and went straight, crossing the railroad tracks at an angle and flipping over multiple times.

The driver, and sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.