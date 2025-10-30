Driver killed Thursday morning trying to stop runaway trash truck in Greeley, KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Town & Country disposal driver was killed after he was pinned by his own truck early Thursday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Department was called just before 6 a.m. Thursday on reports a pedestrian had been struck in Greeley, Kansas.

Sheriff's officials discovered a man pinned by a disposal truck in critical condition.

Fog prohibited air transport, so he was transported by ground ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The man, 64-year-old Kenneth Teter, of Princeton, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The sheriff's office says the accident occurred when Teter stopped and got out to pick up some trash, and thought he put the truck in park, but it was still moving. He attempted to stop the truck, but was pinned.

