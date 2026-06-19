Driver seriously hurt in crash with Lawrence police car; officers escape injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Lawrence man was seriously injured late Thursday when he crashed into a Lawrence Police Department patrol vehicle on Interstate 70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Lawrence man was driving a Jeep and heading west on I-70 near the McDonald Drive/Highway 59 exit in Lawrence when he struck the rear-end of a Lawrence police SUV.

A Lawrence police spokesperson said the police SUV was helping to provide traffic control for an earlier crash. Three officers were not in the vehicle at the time it was struck

The force of the collision sent the Jeep off the roadway and into the median, where it struck a barrier wall.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Jeep to a Kansas City-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say they are looking into the possibility that the Jeep's driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

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