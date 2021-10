KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person was struck and seriously injured on Interstate 70 while their vehicle was broken down on the side of the road.

The incident happened Thursday around 10 p.m. on I-70 near the Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said a 2015 Mazda CX5 was westbound in the inside lane.

A 2007 Dodge Nitro was disabled on the shoulder.

The Mazda ended up hitting the Dodge person outside of the disabled vehicle.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.