DSM to build premix pet food plant in Tonganoxie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DSM, a global health and nutrition company, announced it plans to build a pet food premix plant in Tonganoxie, Kansas, creating 28 jobs.

The new facility will create nutritional premixes that can be used in branded pet food products across the world. The facility is expected to break ground in July 2023, and be fully operational by early 2025.

"DSM is a welcome addition to Kansas and the Animal Health Corridor, " Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. "Having another industry leader locate here further enhances the globally recognized animal health ecosystem that is anchored in Kansas."

DSM said the facility will feature precision micro-batching capability, allowing for the automated addition of numerous ingredients to premixes, and the ability to trace the additions.

The nutrition company said the function will allow it to "create more inclusive and unique premix offerings to meet the evolving needs of the pet food industry and creating peace of mind to customers in regard to quality, safety and reliability."

DSM also said the plant's automated mixing vessels will run on 100% renewable electricity and will reduce waste by decreasing the necessary number of flushes.

