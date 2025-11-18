Early morning two-vehicle wrong way fatality crash at KCI airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wrong way crash near the Kansas City International Airport early Tuesday morning.
Kansas City emergency responders were called to assist KCI Airport Police just after 5:30 a.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a dark gray Honda Fit was driving the wrong way on International Circle, just south of 1 KC Boulevard, when the driver collided head-on with a dark gray Subaru.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at an area hospital..
The driver and passenger of the Subaru were transported with minor injuries.
This is fatality #59, compared to #82 at this time last year.
The investigation is ongoing.