Early morning two-vehicle wrong way fatality crash at KCI airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wrong way crash near the Kansas City International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City emergency responders were called to assist KCI Airport Police just after 5:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a dark gray Honda Fit was driving the wrong way on International Circle, just south of 1 KC Boulevard, when the driver collided head-on with a dark gray Subaru.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at an area hospital..

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were transported with minor injuries.

This is fatality #59, compared to #82 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

