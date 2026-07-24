KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Early voting begins Saturday, July 25th in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Early voting begins Saturday in Wyandotte County

According to Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott, he says early in-person voting moved from Edwardsville City Hall to the Bonner Springs Library, due to construction at Edwardsville City Hall.

Here's a look at the five locations open for early voting:

The Wyandotte County Election Office, Eisenhower Recreation Center, Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center, Patricia Diane Kane Community Center and the Bonner Springs Library.

They are all open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25th and Saturday, August 1st.

Abbott says another change early voters will notice is extended hours next week, July 27th - July 31st.

The Election Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The other locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Election Office is the only location open on Monday, August 3rd. It'll be open from 8 a.m. to noon.