Earth Day 2022: Green initiatives at KCI’s new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When passengers fly out of the new terminal at Kansas City, Missouri, International Airport, they’ll have a much more “green” experience. The city’s deputy director of aviation, Justin Meyer, walked KSHB 41 News through some of the initiatives which might slip under a traveler’s radar.

First, Meyer said passengers will surely notice the huge windows on nearly ever side of the new terminal.

“They’ll see how how much we utilize daylight to save on lighting and energy costs,” Meyer said.

Estimates predict the new terminal will use 20% less power than the current terminals. New, more efficient and smart technology is part of the reason.

The new terminal will rely on fewer fossil fuels than the current terminals. Solar panels cover the south side of the new parking garage, and they will generate electricity to power the garage.

The airport’s electric buses will be able to wirelessly charge their batteries when they stop to load and unload passengers. The airport installed induction charging pads in the new terminal, the first airport in the country to use the technology.

“These buses will be able to stay in operation 24/7, if needed,” Bob Kacergis, the chief commercial officer of Momentum Dynamics, the company which designed the pads, said.

KCI is requiring airlines to transition their ground vehicles, like the ones transporting baggage to airplanes, to electric vehicles.

When tearing down Terminal A to make room for the new terminal, crews were able to recycle 98% of the material. Steel rebar was cut into manageable pieces and hauled off to recycling facilities. Most of the concrete became gravel.

“We used it on surface roads around the 11,000 acres the airport sits on,” Meyer pointed out.

The initiatives will help the airport achieve LEED Gold certification, which Meyer said should make passengers proud.

“In all aspects of our life we’re responsible for taking care of this earth,” Meyer said. “We see a great responsibility here at the aviation department to do everything we can to be good stewards as well.”

Terminal construction is on track for completion by the March 3, 2023 deadline.