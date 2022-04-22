Earth Day: Where, how to recycle across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we celebrate Earth Day, it's a good time to take a look at your daily habits and how you can better protect the environment.

One of the simplest ways to make a difference is by recycling instead of putting excess waste in landfills.

Here's how you can recycle in your neighborhood.

Kansas City, Missouri

If you live in Kansas City, the city can collect your trash and recycling once a week from houses and apartments with up to six units.

You can find more information on what can be collected and how to get a recycling bin on the city website.

This does not include home associations that privately contract their trash service or apartments with over six units.

If you are unable to receive recycling services, you can take your items to drop-off centers around the city.

Overland Park

In Overland Park, trash removal and recycling services are provided by private companies

You can find a list of who does curbside recycling on the city website.

The city also has a drop-off recycling center for those who don't use the curbside service. You can find the information on hours, accepted items and more on the recycling center's website.

Olathe

All residential solid waste customers have access to curbside recycling in Olathe.

There are also locations where recycling materials can be dropped off, as well as locations where glass can be recycled. That information is available on the city website.

Kansas City, Kansas

Waste Management collects curbside recycling for Kansas City, Kansas, residents in single-family homes and apartments with up to four units. Information on the collection and how to set up services is available on the Waste Management website.

For residents that don't have access to curbside service, you can drop your recycling at the Recycling and Yard Waste Center.

Liberty

For residents in Liberty, curbside recycling is offered to all residents except those living in apartments.

You can find information on curbside services and the city recycling center on the city website.

Blue Springs

In Blue Springs, residential recycling is offered by several private solid waste haulers. You can find more information on recycling at work, glass recycling, and recycling centers on the city's website.

Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit offers drop-off recycling and curbside recycling. You can find information on what they collect and where to go online.

Other

RecycleSpot.org offers a list of where you can find a recycling drop-off center for various materials at other locations across the Kansas City area.

