Eastern Missouri residents sent letters claiming Department of Conservation is giving away '550 Buffaloes'

Bison are also not part of the deal
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:14:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is not sending you a gift of "550 Buffaloes."

The department posted a tweet on their Twitter account with a letter sent to Missouri residents claiming that they would receive "550 Buffaloes" on "June the 29th, 2023".

The department quickly dismissed the claim on Twitter.

According to Department, the scam took place in Eastern Missouri in Wayne and Franklin Counties. The letters were delivered to Wayne and Franklin county residents by mail.

The Department does not know who mailed the residents the letter or why they were sent.

Clay County Sheriff's Office, who has certainly seen plenty of scams, was also intrigued by the creativeness of the scam.

Missouri is home to an estimated 300,000 bison according to the Missouri Buffalo Association.

