Eden Village prepares to build second tiny home community for homeless in Kansas City, Kansas

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Megan has covered Eden Village since 2022. Share your story idea with Megan .

In Kansas City, Kansas, Eden Village has achieved 100% occupancy in their tiny home community.

That's where people who experienced homelessness can live permanently and receive comprehensive support services.

It's a property KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis has covered since 2022 , showcasing the village's plans , homes arriving , and residents moving in.

At 1001 Metropolitan Avenue are 22 tiny homes, a visible sign of the more than 22 lives changed. The organization is now ready to expand with a second community in 2026.

"We just want to keep going," said Katrina Gerber with Eden Village. "It's been very fulfilling."

Eden Village focuses on providing and expanding their on-site resources that include healthcare, mental health support and community activities for residents. The comprehensive approach has proven successful in helping people rebuild their lives.

"It works," Gerber said. "We are seeing it firsthand. People get their lives back together, get back on their feet. We've learned what our residents need to be successful. The one thing I know for sure. There is no way you can take someone off the streets, give them a house and walk away. It doesn't work."

Israel Moses has lived at Eden Village for 18 months and credits the community with transforming his life.

"I've had a lot of success here," Moses said. "They actually are everything that they say they are."

Moses shared that he battles mental health issues, chronic homelessness and addiction.

"I came here with absolutely nothing," he said. "It was a Godsend to say the least. It allowed me to be in a setting that would open up endless possibilities. They have everything you need here, and what they don't have, they will happily point you in the right direction."

The support has enabled Moses to make significant progress in his life.

"I've recently gotten a car, I've been admitted into KU at Lawrence where I'm going to finish my bachelors and masters degrees," Moses said.

The many success stories motivate Eden Village to expand their impact across Kansas City.

"The sad fact of the matter is there are too many people who need help," Moses said. "It's hard to progress forward when you lack that foundation. When you have it, it's a lot of peace and serenity."

Eden Village says their 2026 plans include their most ambitious project — a second site that will house even more people.

"A community with 30 more homes," Gerber said. "There's definitely a need. We have a long waiting list, we are completely full. We turn people away everyday."

The new location will be at 59th and State Avenue in KCK. They plans to break ground in on the new homes in April.

"The lessons we've learned from this site we can take to the next site and make it even better," Gerber said.

The new layout will feature a larger community with a larger resource center. Like the first property, the second site will be entirely privately funded.

To bring this vision to life, Eden Village needs $4.5 million. They have already raised more than half of their goal, with $1.8 million more needed.

"We're hoping, because of the success stories we've had, the fundraising will go faster," Gerber said.

For Moses, the impact of Eden Village extends far beyond housing.

"It's everything," he said.

Eden Village is actively seeking partners and donors to build the second village.

"There are a lot of generous, big-hearted people that want to help," Gerber said. "Watching the success stories happen, I would encourage people to come here and hangout for the day. The residents love to tell their stories,"

Eden Village is launching a capital campaign for the second community and a dedicated service hub.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

