Edgemoor: KCI agreement should be ready by end of month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, members of city council met in closed session to discuss the progress of negotiations with Edgemoor on a memorandum of understanding to build KCI.

Although members cannot discuss what is said in closed session, Edgemoor's Geoff Stricker said they're on track to reach an agreement by the end of the month.

His team is working to add specifics to their community benefits agreement, which council members raised concerns about last month.

However, a $30 million fee to the city if the deal falls through remains on the table. Stricker said his team is trying to explain to council members exactly where that money would go and why.

