Eileen Weir officially drops out of Independence mayoral race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Mayor Eileen Weir, a two-time incumbent, officially released a statement officially dropping out of April general election for Independence mayor following reports that she would so .

Weir came in second in the February primaries, but would still have advanced to the April election.

"After much consideration, I have come to the difficult decision to concede the April general election. I believe my decision is in the best interest of my family, my friends and supporters, and the city I love," Weir said in the statement.

She did not comment further on her reason for conceding the race, but said that she would continue in her work to improve Independence.

"My husband, Tom, and I have devoted ourselves to improving Independence, and we will continue to do so. I am extremely proud of our city’s accomplishments during the time I have served on the Independence City Council and many other boards on which I have been honored to serve as your mayor," the statement read. "Our community has a vision, and I am satisfied that I have given my all to move Independence in a positive direction. I am confident that positive momentum will continue because of the tenacity of our community and the love we share for Independence."

Weir said she would continue to serve out the duration of her current term, and that she's grateful to voters who allowed her to serve the city.

"I cherished the opportunity to serve as mayor of Harry Truman’s hometown, and I will be forever grateful to the voters who gave me that great gift," she said.

