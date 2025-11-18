Election officials in Kansas, Missouri announce partnership to share voter rolls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election officials in Kansas and Missouri announced a new partnership Tuesday to share voter information.

The partnership is of particular interest for the Kansas City area, where residents can relocate just blocks apart but in two different states.

The partnership is also part of a continuing trend of states reaching agreements to cooperate directly amongst themselves. Kansas announced such an agreement with Texas election officials in September.

“Missouri already conducts rigorous list maintenance under federal and state laws, but working directly with Kansas allows us to improve accuracy even further,” Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins said in a news release Tuesday. “When voters move, their information should follow them, and our local election officials deserve every available tool to keep the rolls clean, current and transparent.”

Under the agreement, the two states will securely exchange voter registration information to help identify voters who may have moved across state lines but still have active registration in their old jurisdiction.

“By working directly with Missouri, we can reduce duplicate registrations created when residents move across the state line by updating voter registration records timely and as allowed by law,” Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Tuesday.

