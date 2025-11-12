KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We continue to see the Kansas City community step up to support families, as millions of people go without their SNAP benefits.

Elementary teacher shares idea behind 'KC Kids Eat' campaign

KC Kids Eat is a campaign we shared a few weeks ago. Its goal is to provide snacks in the Kansas City Public Schools district.

One of the organizers, DC Okonta, says this idea came from an elementary teacher, Carter Taylor, trying to do what she could to help her students.

Carter, who's the legislative chair for the American Federation of Teachers Local 691 says this idea has been in the works for about a year. Now with snap benefits on hold, she's seen the need grow and wants to do what she can to help those families.

"There are a lot of people right now and who aren't getting it. Who are working day in and day out..I don't know a single person I've ever met, who isn't willing to put in the work to make sure their family is safe and happy and healthy in some degree," Taylor said. "My students' parents are incredible people, I think that the people in this community are incredible. I think my students are remarkable and I have no reservations getting them the help they need."

It's a need Taylor says her mom benefited from when Taylor and her sister were growing up.

"She's an incredible role model for me, even when I was younger," Taylor said. "She had to seek out snap benefits and assistance for the things that we needed: healthcare and food when it was just her taking care of us on a teacher's salary in a small town. She did everything. She went above and beyond. I remember her working so late into the night not just for me and my sister, but for her students too."

Rae Daniel | KSHB KC Kids Eat

Taylor also has a food pantry set up in her classroom for her students, as well as school supplies for teachers in need of them, pouring into her community the way she saw her mom give back growing up.

Taylor says snack items they're looking for are: goldfish, pretzels,granola, fruit snacks, pop corn, juice boxes, peanut butter and graham crackers.

"They're so excited every time they see me come in with a wagon of snacks that I sort out during my free time," Taylor said. "They get so excited to see it and to think about what it means for them, and not just for them, we have a lot of talks about community and how we help each other. It's part of the curriculum to practice being good community members."

Here are the drop off locations to take donated snack items:

- Freight House Fitness: 1618 Wyoming St. KCMO, 64102

- Wellness Warehouse: 1400 W 9th St. KCMO, 64101

- Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company: 2129 Washington St. KCMO, 64108

- Equal Minded Cafe:4327 Troost Ave. KCMO, 64110

The drop offs are ongoing, so you can drop donation items off at anytime.

To learn more, you can email Carter Taylor at legislation@aft691.org.