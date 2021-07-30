Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Embattled St. Louis County police chief Mary Barton retires

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton. A police union made up mostly of Black officers is urging Barton to take actions to address systemic racism within the nearly 1,000-officer department. The Ethical Society of Police said in a letter Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, that action has been delayed far too long. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP, File)
Mary Barton Pic.jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:00:27-04

ST LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton, who has been criticized for her handling of racial discrimination complaints, announced Friday that she will retire.

Barton, who was appointed chief in April 2020, said she would step down after a leave of absence scheduled to begin Sunday. The leave will allow her to continue to be paid while she used accrued vacation time, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Board of Police Commissioners and the St. Louis County Council have criticized Barton over her performance, particularly her response to racial discrimination within the department. The Ethical Society of Police, which works for racial and gender equity in St. Louis and St. Louis County, also criticized Barton, who is white.

In response to the criticism, Barton said she was doing her best to make positive changes.

"I have done my job in a professional manner and I have moved this police department forward," she said in April. "Myself and the Board of Police Commissioners are committed to moving this police department forward."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!