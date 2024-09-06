Emergency crews monitoring large gas line break outside Raymore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The South Metro Fire Department is monitoring a large gas line break just outside the city limits of Raymore.

Emergency Crews were alerted to the scene just after 9 a.m.

Eric Smith of South Metro Fire says the break, which they believe was the result of natural causes, is in a totally un-populated area, and no evacuations are necessary.

Gas could be seen shooting into the air from the large break - which fire officials believe is a 12 or 16-inch line.

The owner of the line, Southern Star Pipeline, is enroute to work to shut off the leak.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

—