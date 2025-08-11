Emotional procession Monday as people lined streets to honor fallen Deputy Elijah Ming

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

People lined the streets in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday afternoon for the funeral procession to honor fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming.

Many of those who came out to show their support didn't know Ming but felt compelled to pay their respects.

"She wanted to come see her dad and show her support," said Ivy Dorsett, a KCK resident whose partner serves as a police officer. "We do worry a little bit every time he walks out the door. But we're happy that he's protecting our community."

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Ivy Dorsett's partner is a KCK police officer.

The fact that Deputy Ming leaves behind a 2-year-old son resonated deeply with many attendees, including Dorsett.

"She is 2 as well, so that really hit me," Dorsett said of her daughter. "I can't even imagine."

Jecenia Salazar brought her children to the procession and used it to teach them a lesson.

Salazar wanted her children to understand the importance of respecting those who serve the community.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Jecenia Salazar thought it was important for her kids to see the procession.

"I'm just trying to show my kids to be respectful towards people that stand for us, that protect us," Salazar said.

She also questioned the harsh reality of a child left without a father.

"Why him ... his kid has to live without a dad," Salazar said.

As the community came together to honor Ming's service and sacrifice, the emotional weight of the moment was evident among those paying their respects.

"And it sucks that they risk their lives and they leave people behind," an emotional Salazar said.

