Employee operating front-end loader dies after being hit by train at Fort Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.

The man was operating a front-end loader when they were hit at around 2:10 p.m., according to a Fort Leavenworth spokesperson.

He was transported to Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, and later died.

No employees on the train were injured, and there was no derailment caused in the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the collision, but the train did stop at the scene.

Local authorities, NTSB and Union Pacific Railroad will conduct an investigation.

