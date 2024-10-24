Emporia State University professor accused of electronic solicitation of child less than 14 years old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Emporia State University associate professor was arrested and charged with a child sex crime on Wednesday.

Dr. Howard Pitler, 72, was arrested Wednesday just after 1:15 p.m. at a home in Overland Park, online records show.

Pitler is charged in Johnson County Court with one count of electronic solicitation of a child less than 14 years old.

Court documents indicate the alleged crime happened in February 2023.

A spokesperson for ESU confirmed Pitler is on paid administrative leave.

His ESU bio lists him as an associate professor of school leadership, middle and secondary teacher education.

Pitler was being held on a $50,000 bond.

