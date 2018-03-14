Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Topeka man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Topeka, Kansas man.

Gary “Junior” Darby-Bey, 27, is a black man, 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and walk with a limp.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Darby-Bey was last seen Tuesday, March 13, at 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of SW 10th Street in Topeka.

The KBI said Darby-Bey has diminished mental capacity and authorities believe he may have had help leaving the areal. Law enforcement is concerned for his welfare because he requires medical assistance to ensure his safety.

Officials believe Darby-Bey may be in the northeast or central part of Kansas, southeast Nebraska, or western Missouri.

The Topeka Police Department asks anyone who comes in contact with Darby-Bey to immediately call 911. However, if other information is known about the case or past sightings, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9247.