Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 60-year-old KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man, 60, who was last seen Thursday.

60-year-old Gary E. Nelms was last seen around 11:07 a.m. Thursday near 2316 E. Meyer Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, per KCPD.

Nelms is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

KCPD said he was wearing a light blue shirt, gray pants and black-colored shoes when he went missing.

Nelms is diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nelms checked out of Research Medical Center before his assisted living facility was notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5043.

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